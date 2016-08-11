Aug 11 Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as the Canadian oil and gas producer cut costs.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$226.1 million ($173.4 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$240.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Next In Oil report
GLOBAL MARKETS-Savaged dollar steadies ahead of Fed, stocks rise
LONDON, Feb 1 World stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage.
UPDATE 3-Oil edges further above $55 on Russia, OPEC cuts
* EIA supply report due, 1530 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices, adds quotes)