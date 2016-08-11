Aug 11 Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as the Canadian oil and gas producer cut costs.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$226.1 million ($173.4 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$240.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)