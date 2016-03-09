(New throughout, adds comment from CEO, updates share prices)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian oil and gas
producer Crescent Point Energy Corp slashed its
dividend on Wednesday and said it expects to spend C$950 million
this year, the lower end of its budget forecast, as the global
oil price slump drags on.
The Calgary-based company cut its monthly divided to 3
Canadian cents a share from 10 cents a share, which it said
would save about C$430 million annually.
Other Canadian oil and gas producers including Encana Corp
and Husky Energy also have cut or suspended
dividends and reduced capital budgets.
Crescent Point originally forecast a 2016 budget of C$950
million to C$1.3 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Scott Saxberg said the steps would
enable Crescent Point, a light and medium conventional crude
producer, to live within its cash flow despite the 65 percent
drop in benchmark crude prices since June 2014.
"This gives us time to assess the commodity price
environment and make appropriate capital decisions to further
improve our positioning in 2017," Saxberg said.
Crescent Point shares were last up 0.4 percent on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$17.85.
The company expects 2016 production to be around 165,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the low end of
165,000-172,000 guidance. In the final quarter of 2015 Crescent
Point averaged a record 176,000 boepd.
Based on initial planning for 2017, which assumes a capital
budget of C$950 million, Crescent Point expects production in
the 165,000 boepd range with U.S. crude at $45 a barrel.
As of March 4, about 39 percent of the company's oil
production was hedged for the rest of 2016 at an average price
of C$80 per barrel, while 9 percent of 2017 output was hedged at
C$76 a barrel.
Like many of its peers grappling with weak crude prices,
Crescent Point is scaling back drilling activity this year and
plans to drill approximately 550 net wells versus 700 last year.
Saxberg said the company has already realized cost savings
of 30 percent and expects another 10 percent in savings in 2016.
Crescent Point posted a net loss of C$382.4 million, or 76
Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter, which included
a C$589.4 million after-tax impairment charge.. The
Calgary-based company had a profit of C$121.3 million, or 27
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Funds flow from operations was C$496.7 million, or 98
Canadian cents per share diluted.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and David Gregorio)