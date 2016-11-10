BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$201.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share