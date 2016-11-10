(Adds details)

Nov 10 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

The company's operating expenses fell by nearly 5 percent to C$12.18 million ($9.06 million) while its transportation costs dropped by about 20 percent to C$1.96 million.

Funds flow, a measure of Crescent's ability to fund new drilling, fell to C$368.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$483.5 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$201.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3450 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Martina D'Couto)