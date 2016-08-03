Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.
Aug 3 A Crescent Point Energy pipeline in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan leaked 100 cubic metres (630 barrels) of oil emulsion on Tuesday, a government official said on Wednesday.
The spill happened on land near the village of Pennant and did not affect wildlife or water that bears fish or is used for drinking, said Laurie Pushor, deputy minister of Saskatchewan's ministry of economy. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, Jan 31 Chrysaor, which has just bought much of Shell's UK North Sea assets for up to $3.8 billion, said it was in the market for more North Sea deals to expand its newly acquired position as one of the basin's biggest independent producers.
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday a judge had ordered the suspension of the sale of petrochemical companies Suape and Citepe.