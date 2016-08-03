Aug 3 A Crescent Point Energy pipeline in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan leaked 100 cubic metres (630 barrels) of oil emulsion on Tuesday, a government official said on Wednesday.

The spill happened on land near the village of Pennant and did not affect wildlife or water that bears fish or is used for drinking, said Laurie Pushor, deputy minister of Saskatchewan's ministry of economy. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)