May 3 Canada's No.5 independent oil producer
Crescent Point Energy Corp will buy privately held oil
and gas producer Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million, including
debt, to boost its presence in the Viking light oil field in
Alberta.
Crescent Point has been on an acquisition spree this year to
boost its production of oil and natural gas liquid from fields
in the Bakken, Cardium and Viking regions in western Canada.
The company said in March it will buy Reliable Energy
for C$79.1 million. It bought some acreage from
PetroBakken Energy Ltd in February and acquired Wild
Stream Exploration for C$770 million in January.
The acquisition of Cutpick, which produces about 5,600
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), will raise Crescent
Point's production to more than 88,500 boe/d from its earlier
view of 86,500 boe/d, Crescent Point said in a statement.
It has raised its production forecast after every
acquisition this year.
Production in Crescent Point's Provost area in Viking is
expected to grow to about 7,500 boe/d from 2,000 boe/d after the
deal closes on June 19. Provost will be Crescent Point's
third-largest producing area, behind the Bakken and Shaunavon
regions.
Cutpick shareholders will get 0.14 Crescent Point shares for
every stock they hold. Crescent Point will also assume a debt of
C$83 million.
