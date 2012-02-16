* Buying Saskatchewan Bakken properties for C$427 mln
* Closes deal to acquire Manitoba oil production for C$130
mln
* Boosts 2012 production estimate to 86,000 boepd from
83,500
* Will raise as much as C$604 million from bought deal
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Crescent Point
Energy Corp, Canada's No. 5 independent oil producer,
said on Thursday it will pay C$427 million ($427 million) to buy
properties from PetroBakken Energy Ltd so it can boost
production in the prolific Bakken oil field in southern
Saskatchewan.
The company also said it has closed an agreement to buy oil
producing properties in southern Manitoba for C$130 million).
Crescent Point said the Saskatchewan deal will add 2,900
barrels of oil production per day, 10.5 million barrels of
proved and probable reserves, and around 16,000 acres of
explorationlands in the core of the Saskatchewan side of the
Bakken field, which extends into North Dakota and Montana.
The Manitoba acquisition adds 940 bpd of new production and
5.6 million barrels of reserves.
The company said the acquisitions will boost its targeted
production for 2012 to 86,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day,
up from its previous estimate of 83,500 boepd. It said it will
now finish the year producing 93,000 boepd, up from an earlier
forecast of 90,000 boepd.
To pay for the purchase, Crescent Point said it will sell
11.6 million shares, priced at C$45.25 each, to a group of
underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC and Scotia Capital
to raise gross proceeds of C$525 million.
The underwriters have the option to buy a further 1.7
million shares if demand warrants, boosting the proceeds to
C$604 million.
Crescent Point shares rose 42 Canadian cents to C$46.45 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)