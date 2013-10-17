Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No. 3 independent oil producer, on Thursday raised its 2013 average daily production forecast to 118,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,500 boepd, having beaten targets all year.
The company, which concentrates on producing oil from unconventional fields, notably the Bakken shales of southern Saskatchewan, exceeded its 2013 exit production target of 119,000 boepd in September.
Crescent Point shares rose 1.2 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange to C$39.49.
"CPG continues to demonstrate strong organic production growth through the drill bit. We estimate the company will grow its production this year by at least 10 percent from year-end 2012," BMO Capital Markets analyst Gordon Tait said in a note.
Crescent Point Energy president and CEO Scott Saxberg said production was boosted by a successful organic drilling programme, outperformance in waterflood areas where water is injected to increase pressure in wells, and cementing liners in horizontal wellbores.
By the end of the third quarter of 2013 Crescent Point had spent approximately $1.25 billion in capital development. Details of the 2014 capital budget will be released in early December.
"Given our strong production results to date and the depth of our high rate-of-return inventory, along with robust oil prices, we are looking at adding additional capital in the fourth quarter and subsequently increasing our exit production guidance, which would provide a strong start to 2014," Saxberg said.
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.