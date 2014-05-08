PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects paragraph 3 to show production rose to 130,580 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,663 a year earlier, not rose to 130.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117.7 million a year earlier)
May 8 Crescent Point Energy Inc, Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas producer, reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, driven by higher production.
The company, whose shares have risen by nearly a quarter over the past year, said net income was C$30.89 million ($28.33 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31. Crescent Point reported a net loss of C$1.61 million in the same quarter of 2013.
Average daily production rose to 130,580 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,663 a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0903 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Scott Haggett; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.