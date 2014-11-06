Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
Nov 6 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly adjusted earnings, helped by a nearly 20 percent increase in production.
Average production rose to 141,183 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 117,963 boepd, a year earlier.
Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new drilling, rose 12 percent to C$618.4 million, or C$1.45 per share.
Crescent reported adjusted earnings from operations of C$178.4 million, or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$162.8 million, 42 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income rose to C$258.1 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, from C$87.9 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.14) (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
