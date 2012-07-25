BRIEF-Altus Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.38
* Altus Group Ltd - Q4 Altus analytics revenues increased 15.1% to $42.2 million
LONDON, July 25 Swiss refinery Cressier, formerly owned by the bankrupt Petroplus, and now run in a joint venture between Vitol and Atlas Invest is now fully operational, Vitol said on Wednesday.
"With a number of investments made following the acquisition, conditions are now met to fully resume refining and corresponding marketing operations with safety as the key priority," Vitol said in a statement.
Swiss-based Petroplus filed for insolvency in January after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.
The refinery was one of Petroplus's smaller plants with a capacity of around 68,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)
* Applied Optoelectronics reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* West Marine reports fiscal year 2016 net income of $6.5 million, up 44% compared to 2015, 2016 earnings per share of $0.26