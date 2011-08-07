* U.S hedge fund specialist Varde to take control
* Most of Crest's 500 mln stg debt to be converted into
shares
LONDON Aug 7 A long-awaited takeover of
unlisted British housebuilder Crest Nicholson is
expected at the end of the month, according to a report in the
Sunday Times, which was confirmed by a source close to the
company.
American hedge fund Varde, a distressed debt firm, has spent
the past year buying up Crest's loans and has now struck a deal
with the company's other lenders to carry out a debt-for-equity
swap.
Varde will take control of the company as most of Crest's
500 million pounds debt will be converted in to shares, with the
U.S. firm taking a majority share and the rest split between
management and a consortium of seven banks.
Crest Nicholson, one of the larger UK housebuilders, was
caught by the slump in the UK property sector after a decade of
easy credit inflated prices.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Mike Nesbit)