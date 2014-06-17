LONDON, June 17 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson said first-half profit before exceptionals
rose 37 percent, reflecting "very strong" demand from home
buyers, and said its capacity to build more houses was the most
critical factor for volume growth.
The company reported pretax profit of 38.4 million pounds
($64.5 million) on revenue up 26 percent to 241.1 million pounds
for the six months to April 30, and said it was confident about
its prospects for the rest of the year.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)