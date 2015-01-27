LONDON Jan 27 British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said it was encouraged by the start to its new year after it posted a 34 percent rise in pretax profit in the year to end-October.

The company, which is focused on the south of the country, posted pretax profit before exceptionals of 116.7 million pounds ($176 million) on revenue up 21 percent to 636.3 million pounds.

"Crest Nicholson enters 2015 in a strong position and we are encouraged by the strong start to the year," said Chief Executive Stephen Stone. ($1 = 0.6629 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)