UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON Jan 27 British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said it was encouraged by the start to its new year after it posted a 34 percent rise in pretax profit in the year to end-October.
The company, which is focused on the south of the country, posted pretax profit before exceptionals of 116.7 million pounds ($176 million) on revenue up 21 percent to 636.3 million pounds.
"Crest Nicholson enters 2015 in a strong position and we are encouraged by the strong start to the year," said Chief Executive Stephen Stone. ($1 = 0.6629 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.