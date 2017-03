LONDON Nov 19 British housebuilder Crest Nicholson has sold shares at 327 pence, said Deutsche Bank in a statement on Wednesday.

The German bank said on Tuesday it was placing, alongside Barclays, around 25.4 million shares in Crest Nicholson on behalf of Varde Investment Partners.

The accelerated share offering constitutes Varde's full residual stake, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Steve Slater)