LONDON, June 18 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC : * H1 profit after tax up 75% to £21.9M (2012: £12.5M). * Gross profit margins down slightly at 27.8% (2012: 28.3%); operating profit

margins up 2.4% at 18.1% * Forward sales at mid-June of £330.9M (2012: £220.5M), * Signs of improved access to mortgages together with government initiatives

should help to stimulate activity * Confident in the outturn for the year