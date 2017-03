March 14 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC : * Says signed a new banking facility comprising a 200 mln stg revolving credit facility, 80 mln stg ancillary facility * The new facility has a term of five years, repayable in March 2019 * Says the total outstanding amount under the existing facility will be repaid by the first drawdown under the new facility * Banking syndicate for new facility comprises lenders Barclays Bank, HSBC bank, Lloyds Bank Plc and Royal Bank Of Scotland * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here