UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON, Sept 17 Varde Management and Deutsche Bank intend to sell a 13.5 percent stake in British housebuilder Crest Nicholson via an accelerated bookbuilding, they said on Tuesday.
The two groups said the sale would begin immediately and would be handled by Barclays and J.P. Morgan Cazenove.
After completion of the placing, the two groups said Varde would continue to hold approximately 20 percent, and Deutsche Bank around 9 percent, of the issued share capital of the company.
Crest Nicholson returned to the stock market in February this year in a listing which valued it at 553 million pounds ($879 million).
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.