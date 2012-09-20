Corporate credit risks repricing as French investors pull back
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
LONDON, Sept 20 UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson is eyeing a return to the stock market five years after it was taken over during the housing crash, looking to ride an uptick in Britain's moribund housebuilding sector, a source close to the company said.
The source said a flotation on the London stock market was being actively explored, describing a 500 million pound ($811 million) valuation at the lower end of the possible range.
"The listed housebuilders have been doing well and there have been a host of government measures to stimulate house building so now would be a good time to float," the person said, underlining any move would be dependent on the state of the stock market.
Crest Nicholson, one of Britain's biggest housebuilders, was hit hard by the slump in the UK housing market after years of easy credit inflated prices.
It was taken private by Scottish entrepreneur Tom Hunter and mortgage lender HBOS in 2007 and is now majority owned by U.S. distressed investment fund Varde Partners, after a series of deals last year.
Housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Developments posted strong profit rises over the past month, helped by a shortage of new homes and government measures which have shored up demand for their properties despite a fragile UK economic outlook.
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.