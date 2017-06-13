LONDON, June 13 British builder Crest Nicholson
said the inconclusive outcome of Thursday's national
election could result in uncertainty in the housing market as
the firm posted a 5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit to
76.2 million pounds ($97 million).
Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure an outright
majority in the national vote and is seeking to strike a deal
with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to support her
administration.
"The outcome of the UK General Election may introduce some
uncertainty in the short term but we expect the new build
housing market to remain robust," said Chief Executive Stephen
Stone.
Crest also said forward sales stood at 540 million pounds by
mid-June, 4 percent ahead of last year.
($1 = 0.7896 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)