LONDON, June 16 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson said on Tuesday that it would increase the
number of homes its planned to build over the coming years after
posting a 52 percent rise in pretax profit in the first half of
its reporting year.
The company, which built over 2,530 homes in its 2014
financial year in London, south Wales and southern and eastern
England, said housing completions rose 3 percent in the six
months to the end of April.
The builder said it would now build more homes than it
previously expected, due to the improving economic climate in
Britain and an unexpectedly clear result in May's national
election, which saw Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives
secure an overall majority.
The firm said it would now aim to build up to 4,000 homes by
2019, up from its previously stated target of 3,500.
