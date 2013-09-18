LONDON, Sept 18 Varde Management and Deutsche
Bank have raised 108.6 million pounds ($172.7
million) from the sale of a 13.5 percent stake in British
housebuilder Crest Nicholson.
The two groups said on Wednesday the shares were sold at 320
pence each, a 4.1 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price,
before the overnight sale was launched by bookrunners Barclays
and J.P. Morgan Cazenove.
Following the placing Varde continues to hold approximately
20 percent of Crest's issued share capital, while Deutsche
Bank's stake was reduced to around 9 percent.
Crest Nicholson returned to the stock market in February
this year in a listing which valued it at 553 million pounds.
Crest's shares were down 1.3 percent at 329.5 pence by 1020
GMT.