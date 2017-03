LONDON, Sept 16 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc

* All reservations required for 2014 legal completion have been secured, expects an approximately 15% increase in volumes over prior year.

* Open-Market reservation rates over period since 1 st may 2014 have averaged 0.87 per outlet week

* Total forward sales at 5 th september were £348m, up 11% on £314m in 2013.

* Prospects for continuation of a strong and sustainable housing market are generally favourable. (Reporting By Costas Pitas)