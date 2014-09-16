LONDON, Sept 16 British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said on Tuesday the rate of sales growth had begun to slow in the last few months as it posted an 11 percent rise in forward sales.

"Whilst there has been a slight moderation of sales rates in the last few months, rates of sale remain significantly above historic norms," the firm said.

The 51-year old housebuilder - which built over 2,000 homes in 2013 in London, south Wales and southern and eastern England - said its forward sales rose to 348 million pounds in the nine months to Sept. 5, with volumes expected to rise by 15 percent for the year. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)