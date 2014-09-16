LONDON, Sept 16 British housebuilder Crest
Nicholson said on Tuesday the rate of sales growth had
begun to slow in the last few months as it posted an 11 percent
rise in forward sales.
"Whilst there has been a slight moderation of sales rates in
the last few months, rates of sale remain significantly above
historic norms," the firm said.
The 51-year old housebuilder - which built over 2,000 homes
in 2013 in London, south Wales and southern and eastern England
- said its forward sales rose to 348 million pounds in the nine
months to Sept. 5, with volumes expected to rise by 15 percent
for the year.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)