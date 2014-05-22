BRIEF-Moody's says potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications
MILAN May 22 Italian mid-sized lender Credito Valtellinese said on Thursday a planned 400 million euro ($546.6 million) rights issue would start on Monday after receiving a green light from Italy's market watchdog.
Investors will have until June 20 to exercise the rights to buy the new shares. The rights can be traded until June 13 included.
Creval said in a statement its board would meet later on Thursday to decide the final terms of the share sale.
Creval is one of nine Italian banks currently planning to tap investors for cash for a total of nearly 11 billion euros in an effort to strengthen their capital base.
Banco Popolare successfully completed last month a 1.5 billion euro cash call while a 500 million euro rights issue at Banca Popolare di Milano ends on Friday.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
LONDON, March 20 Ultra-low Bank of England interest rates since the financial crisis have probably taken a modest toll on productivity, but were a price worth paying to avoid higher unemployment, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)