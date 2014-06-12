BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
MILAN, June 12 Credito Valtellinese has updated its up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) debt issuance programme, the Italian mid-sized bank said on Thursday.
"The annual update of the 'euro medium term note programme' (EMTN) was signed in London today," Creval said in a statement, adding rating agencies DBRS and Fitch Ratings had reviewed the plan.
Natixis is the arranger of the programme. It is also dealer together with Creval, Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, RBS, UBS and UniCredit.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.