MILAN, Sept 11 Italian mid-tier lender Credito
Valtellinese said on Wednesday it was considering a
possible tie-up with troubled peer Banca Tercas but that it had
not taken any decision about a possible recapitalisation linked
to the deal.
In a statement Credito Valtellinese said it had recently
started a due diligence on Tercas, which is currently under
special administration, to evaluate the possibility of a merger
among other things.
Credito Valtellinese, which holds 7.8 percent of Tercas,
said it expected to complete the due diligence by the end of
September and hold a board meeting to discuss the issue on Oct.
8. Italian newspaper MF said on Wednesday Credito Valtellinese
could inject 200 million euros in Tercas, and would need a
capital increase to be able to do that.
(Writing by by Danilo Masoni, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)