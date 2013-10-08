MILAN Oct 8 Italian mid-tier lender Credito Valtellinese said on Tuesday its board had decided not to start talks for a merger with troubled peer Banca Tercas, as conditions were not in place.

Creval, which holds 7.8 percent of Tercas, said last month it had started a due diligence on Tercas, which is under special administration, to evaluate the possible tie-up. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)