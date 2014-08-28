REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Aug 28 Oil and gas company Crew Energy Inc said it would sell its liquids-rich assets in Princess, Alberta for $150 million to focus on the development of its core Montney properties in British Columbia.
The company said it would use the proceeds to expand its 2014 Montney capital program and repay debt.
The company said the assets to be sold consist of current production 3,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to field estimates.
It was not immediately clear if the figure was in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.