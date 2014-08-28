(Corrects headline to show currency of reporting is Canadian dollar, not U.S. dollar)

Aug 28 Canadian oil and gas company Crew Energy Inc said it would sell its liquids-rich assets in Princess, Alberta for C$150 million to focus on the development of its core Montney properties in British Columbia.

The assets to be sold currently produce 3,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the company said, citing field estimates.

Crew Energy, which bought liquids-rich natural gas assets in Montney for about C$105 million ($96.74 million) this year, said it would raise its 2014 Montney capital program by C$20 million.

The company sold its natural gas assets in Alberta to Long Run Exploration Ltd for about C$225 million in April.

Crew Energy cut its 2014 average production forecast to 24,500-25,500 boe/d after the deal from 25,500-26,500 boe/d.

The Calgary-based company said it expects the deal to close by Sept. 30. ($1 = C$1.0854) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)