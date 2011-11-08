(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Canadian oil and natural gas producer Crew Energy Inc posted its second straight quarterly profit as it sold more oil for higher prices.

July-September profit was C$12.2 million ($12 million), or 10 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss C$17.3 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Crew Energy said petroleum and natural gas sales more than doubled to C$114.7 million, while it fetched 21 percent higher price for every barrel it sold.

The company, which operates in central Alberta and northeast British Columbia, said production more than doubled to 27,510 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company, which operates in central Alberta and northeast British Columbia, said production more than doubled to 27,510 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's shares closed at C$11.40 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.