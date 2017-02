HONG KONG Oct 11 Trading in shares of China Resources Gas and Zhengzhou China Resources Gas was suspended on Tuesday morning, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

China Resources Gas said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of price-sensitive information related to mergers and acquisitions. No further details were immediately available.

For a copy of the statement, please click here

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)