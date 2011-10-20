HONG KONG Oct 20 China Resources Gas Group Ltd said it would make an offer to take its 56.9 percent-owned unit Zhengzhou China Resources Gas Co Ltd private to reduce potential conflicts in allocating resources or investments and acquisitions.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday, China Resources Gas said it would offer 1.5 new company shares for each H-share of Zhengzhou, or choose to receive HK$14.73 cash for every H share held, representing a 46 percent premium over its last closing price.

The maximum amount of cash payable under the offers is about HK$795.13 million ($102.2 million), China Resources Gas said.

China Resources Gas will also offer 12.02 yuan ($1.885) cash for every domestic Zhengzhou share held.

($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.378 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)