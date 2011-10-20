HONG KONG Oct 20 China Resources Gas Group Ltd
said it would make an offer to take its 56.9
percent-owned unit Zhengzhou China Resources Gas Co Ltd
private to reduce potential conflicts in allocating
resources or investments and acquisitions.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday, China
Resources Gas said it would offer 1.5 new company shares for
each H-share of Zhengzhou, or choose to receive HK$14.73 cash
for every H share held, representing a 46 percent premium over
its last closing price.
The maximum amount of cash payable under the offers is about
HK$795.13 million ($102.2 million), China Resources Gas said.
China Resources Gas will also offer 12.02 yuan ($1.885) cash
for every domestic Zhengzhou share held.
($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.378 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)