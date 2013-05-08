LONDON May 8 CRH PLC : * Europe: weak economic backdrop and prolonged winter conditions -

like-for-like January-April sales down 12% * Americas: improving economic/construction trends in US offset by bad weather

- like-for-like sales down 2% * Expected EBITDA in less significant H1: c.e0.4 billion (H1 2012 restated,

excluding non-recurring items: E0.48 billion * Cost initiatives: focus in Europe on additional measures to reduce cost base

and counteract market weakness * Assuming normal weather patterns, EBITDA in H2 expected to be ahead of 2012