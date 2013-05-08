LONDON May 8 CRH PLC :
* Europe: weak economic backdrop and prolonged winter
conditions -
like-for-like January-April sales down 12%
* Americas: improving economic/construction trends in US offset
by bad weather
- like-for-like sales down 2%
* Expected EBITDA in less significant H1: c.e0.4 billion (H1
2012 restated,
excluding non-recurring items: E0.48 billion
* Cost initiatives: focus in Europe on additional measures to
reduce cost base
and counteract market weakness
* Assuming normal weather patterns, EBITDA in H2 expected to be
ahead of 2012