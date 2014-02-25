PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Feb 25 CRH PLC : * CFO says disposal plan will be a process that will take a few years, no fire
sale * CFO says expects modest growth in US construction this year, not dramatic
improvements touted by other players
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 20 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is open to further conversations with the company that could lead to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on Monday.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.