* H1 EBITDA 568 mln eur vs 574 mln last year
* LFL sales in America up 8 pct vs 5 pct drop in Europe
* Sees sales in U.S., Europe slipping in H2
* Shares down 5.5 pct
By Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, Aug 14 Ireland-based building materials
group CRH expects the euro zone's economic
problems to deepen a slide in sales in the second half of 2012,
preventing it from raising profits despite a recovery of U.S.
construction markets.
The building sector, already facing the collapse of housing
markets in Spain and other crisis hit euro zone states, is one
leading indicator of whether European companies are committing
to the investment needed to prevent an extended downturn.
Sales in the U.S., where CRH is the leading producer of
asphalt for highway construction, rose 8 percent on a
like-for-like basis in the first half compared with a 5 percent
drop in Europe where bad weather added to government's debt
problems.
The company, which moved its primary listing to London last
year, said European sales had fallen 5 percent this year. That
will deepen on the back of a depressed euro zone economy which
data on Tuesday showed shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter.
"The big question is whether Germany and some of the
economies that are performing well can compensate and continue
to deliver growth for the euro zone overall," said Chief
Executive Myles Lee told state broadcaster RTE.
EU leaders have been struggling to find ways to fix the
nearly three-year-old debt crisis, which now threatens Italy and
Spain, as well as Greece. Growth even in Germany is finally
beginning to suffer, bringing more pressure to bear on
policymakers to take more aggressive action at a series of
meetings in the first half of September.
"The periodic responses just don't seem to buy time or
inculcate enough confidence," said Lee.
France's Lafarge, the world's largest cement
marker, reported improved second-quarter sales and operating
profit on Friday, although net income plunged due to a 200
million-euro hit on the value of its Greek assets
Shares in CRH, which does just under half its business in
the United States and about the same in Europe, were 5.5 percent
down at 0917 GMT, worse than a wider market fall of 1.1 percent.
DOWNGRADES
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 1 percent to 568 million euros
($701.56 million), in line with analysts' expectations.
First-half results were propped up by favourable weather
conditions and improving construction markets in the U.S., with
revenue, profit and margin growth across all three of its
divisions in the first-half, said CRH.
Another sector player there, Cemex, reported its highest
quarterly operating core profit in nearly three years on Friday
giving investors hope for a turnaround at the debt-laden Mexican
cement maker.
But CRH noted that the rate of economic growth in the U.S is
tailing off, and forecast that sales growth in the second half
in the region will be "well below" the 8 percent sales growth in
the first half.
Forecasts for its full-year currently range between 1.67
billion and 1.82 billion euros, with the average at 1.74 billion
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.
"Following this statement, we are likely to be downgrading
FY12 forecasts by 3-5 percent," said analysts at Goodbody
Stockbrokers, adding that revisions are likely to be larger for
2013 given that they currently imply double-digit EBITDA growth.
The Dublin-based company said key European markets such as
the Netherlands continue to struggle, while it is expecting a
contraction in sales in Poland in the second half of the year.
The company is seeking to cut costs by more than 2 billion
euros over a 5-year period in response.
"We just don't see how they (the euro zone) can get their
act together in time to have a significant impact in the second
half," Chief Financial Officer Maeve Carton told Reuters.