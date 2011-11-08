DUBLIN Nov 8 Irish building materials group CRH said on Tuesday its infrastructure businesses in Ireland, Spain and Portugal continued to be hit by weak consumer demand but there was good activity in Poland, Finland and Switzerland. "Our infrastructure businesses in the challenged countries in Ireland, Spain and Portugal continue to be very difficult and there is no real change there," Chief Executive Myles Lee told an analyst conference call.

"On the Eastern flank there continues to be good infrastructure activity in Poland, in Finland and in Switzerland."

"The softer pattern has been more evident in the core countries and in our products and distribution activities."

Lee said U.S. states continued to find ways to fund infrastructure projects but the outlook for the residential market was unclear and the non-residential market would continue to decline in the first-half of next year.

"U.S. housing is bouncing along the bottom, a clear evidence of direction will have to wait until the Spring." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)