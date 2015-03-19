Irish services growth slows for second month, PMI shows
DUBLIN, Growth in Ireland's services sector slowed for the second month in a row in March, but confidence among businesses about future growth remained high, a survey showed on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 19 Shareholders at Ireland's CRH approved a 6.5 billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim as their rivals scrambled to save a merger that the asset sales hinge on.
The Swiss and French cement makers agreed to sell the assets last month in order to win regulatory approval for a planned merger which Zurich-based Holcim halted on Monday over prices and management structure.
The Irish building supplies company has already raised 1.6 billion euros through an equity placing and held off on other acquisition opportunities to build up 2 billion euros of cash to help fund the deal. It plans to issue new debt to fund the rest. ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBLIN, Growth in Ireland's services sector slowed for the second month in a row in March, but confidence among businesses about future growth remained high, a survey showed on Wednesday.
DUBLIN Members of Ireland's women's soccer team threatened on Tuesday to boycott their next international match unless the country's football association tackles what they described as "humiliating" working conditions.
U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based speciality drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc , people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.