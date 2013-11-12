* CRH expects non-cash impairment charge from asset sales

* Q3 revenues rise 4 pct in U.S., fall 1 pct in Europe

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Nov 12 Irish building supplies group CRH will undertake a review of its businesses to identify further disposals as it reiterated its guidance for the year after sales rose two percent in the third quarter.

CRH has reacted to the five-year construction downturn by cutting costs more aggressively and earlier than many of its peers, but like most of its rivals was stymied by the long winter and cut its full-year earnings outlook in August.

The Dublin-based group, which has made bolt-on acquisitions during the period and spent 660 million euros ($885 million) this year, has also generated 2 billion euros in disposals since 2007 and said on Tuesday there was more to do.

"With changing regional growth dynamics in the global economy, management is undertaking a detailed assessment of our portfolio to focus on the businesses which offer the most attractive future returns," CRH said in a trading update.

It said the likely sale of businesses, together with the impact of the still difficult environment in Europe where it makes around half of its revenue, could give rise to a non-cash impairment charge in its 2013 accounts.

After an unusually long period of bad weather led to a sharp fall in first-half earnings, CRH said revenue rose to 5.4 billion euros between July and September on better weather in the United States.

Revenues in the United States, where CRH is the leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, grew 4 percent year on year while sales in Europe fell by 1 percent after a 10 percent slide in the first half.

CRH reiterated that second-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were expected to be in line with last year.

France's Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of building materials, stuck to its full-year targets last month and is also seeing an upturn in the United States.

CRH also said it had identified cost savings of 175 million euros for 2014 and 2015, on top of 195 million euros this year and a total of 2.4 billion since 2007.

"This process is likely to result in an acceleration in the disposal of underperforming assets and businesses which over time, will help to improve Group returns and growth rates," Davy Stockbrokers said regarding the review.