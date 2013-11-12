* CRH expects non-cash impairment charge from asset sales
* Q3 revenues rise 4 pct in U.S., fall 1 pct in Europe
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 12 Irish building supplies group CRH
will undertake a review of its businesses to identify
further disposals as it reiterated its guidance for the year
after sales rose two percent in the third quarter.
CRH has reacted to the five-year construction downturn by
cutting costs more aggressively and earlier than many of its
peers, but like most of its rivals was stymied by the long
winter and cut its full-year earnings outlook in August.
The Dublin-based group, which has made bolt-on acquisitions
during the period and spent 660 million euros ($885 million)
this year, has also generated 2 billion euros in disposals since
2007 and said on Tuesday there was more to do.
"With changing regional growth dynamics in the global
economy, management is undertaking a detailed assessment of our
portfolio to focus on the businesses which offer the most
attractive future returns," CRH said in a trading update.
It said the likely sale of businesses, together with the
impact of the still difficult environment in Europe where it
makes around half of its revenue, could give rise to a non-cash
impairment charge in its 2013 accounts.
After an unusually long period of bad weather led to a sharp
fall in first-half earnings, CRH said revenue rose to 5.4
billion euros between July and September on better weather in
the United States.
Revenues in the United States, where CRH is the leading
producer of asphalt for highway construction, grew 4 percent
year on year while sales in Europe fell by 1 percent after a 10
percent slide in the first half.
CRH reiterated that second-half earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were expected to
be in line with last year.
France's Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier
of building materials, stuck to its full-year targets last month
and is also seeing an upturn in the United States.
CRH also said it had identified cost savings of 175 million
euros for 2014 and 2015, on top of 195 million euros this year
and a total of 2.4 billion since 2007.
"This process is likely to result in an acceleration in the
disposal of underperforming assets and businesses which over
time, will help to improve Group returns and growth rates," Davy
Stockbrokers said regarding the review.