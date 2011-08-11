(Adds detail, analyst comment)

* CRH told to sell stake for 574 million euros

* Companies linked up in 2004, dispute began in 2009

* Implied multiple of 9-10 times EBITDA very attractive

DUBLIN, Aug 11 Ireland's CRH was told by a tribunal to sell its stake in a joint venture with Portuguese cement maker Semapa on Thursday but the attractive exit terms in a difficult sector sent its shares almost 5 percent higher.

CRH, and Irish building supplies group that is the leading asphalt producer in the United States, bought 49 percent of Semapa's Secil unit in 2004 for a total consideration of 429 million euro including debt, but Semapa wanted to exercise its option to buy it back five years later.

A French tribunal ended the two and a half year dispute on Thursday when it ruled that Semapa's exercise of the call was valid and that the parties were obliged to complete the sale at an equity price of 574 million euros within the next six months.

However based on Secil's 2010 performance, analysts said the price implies a multiple of 9 or 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

"While it is always disappointing to lose a case like this, the sale of a cement business in a peripheral European country whose construction sector is likely to be depressed for a number of years at over 9 times EBITDA is a considerable comfort," said Barry Dixon, analyst at Davy Stockbrokers.

"This gives CRH the strongest balance sheet in the sector which hopefully it will use to replace the Secil business," Dixon said, adding that the question now was whether, in the current environment, Semapa will wish to complete the deal at such a high price.

Shares in CRH, which have fallen by over 20 percent in the last month on concerns over poor U.S. economic data and fear of spluttering growth, were 4.8 percent higher at 12.0 euros by 0745 GMT.

Dublin's local bourse , which CRH forms around one-third of, was 2.3 percent higher in line with other European stock exchanges after stocks surged early on Thursday.

Semapa said in a statement that it was still analyzing the award and considering how to proceed.

CRH was also ordered to pay 60 percent of the arbitration costs and half of Semapa's legal costs relating to the arbitration procedure, specifically its lawyer's fees, the Portuguese company added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)