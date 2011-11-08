* Expects to be included in FTSE 100 from mid-December

* Sees 2011 profit up

* Has more takover targets on its radar vs year ago

* Shares up 5.0 percent

DUBLIN, Nov 8 Irish building materials company is to move its primary listing to London, where it will enter the blue-chip FTSE 100 index , from a beleaguered Dublin stock market to broaden its investor base.

CRH also said on Tuesday it expected 2011 pretax profit to be well ahead of last year on the back of lower impairment charges, and had raised its full-year cost reduction target 10 percent to 150 million euros ($206 million).

Shares in CRH, whose earnings are divided between Europe and the United States, were up 5.0 percent in both Dublin and London at 0910 GMT. London sees about twice the volume of Dublin, compared with an even split a few years ago.

CRH's move to London, likely to be completed in mid-December, will be a blow to ISEQ , the Irish stock market which has seen trading volumes nosedive and top names disappear on the back of a devastating bank crash.

From Wednesday, CRH shares in London will be listed in sterling. The company will continue to report and pay dividends in euros and will retain a secondary listing on the ISEQ where it accounts for around a third of the overall market.

"We believe that these listing arrangements are in the best long-term interests of CRH and will increase the group's attractiveness to a wider international investor base," chief executive Myles Lee said in an interview.

The company's market value of around 9 billion euros would ut it about mid-way in the FTSE 100, Lee said.

Some 20 percent of CRH's investor base is Irish but Lee said the group was committed to its home country.

"We are headquartered here. We are incorporated here. We are still an important component of the ISEQ -- we will have our secondary listing here. We are not leavinvg the Irish exchange."

A major player in the U.S. market, where it is the leader producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH said it expected pretax profit this year to be well ahead of last year's 534 million euros due to a significant drop in impairment charges.

Pre-impairments, CRH's full-year pretax profit was expected to show an increase of 20-50 million euros on last year's 658 million, at least 5 percent below a mean estimate of 744 million in a Thomson One Analytics poll.

Lee said financial turmoil gripping Europe in particular had tempered expectations for the fourth quarter. "Private individuals and companies are taking a more cautious line on investment plans given the turmoil we saw emerge from the euro since the end of July."

Like-for-like sales rose three percent in the third quarter, a slowdown from 7 percent growth in the first half. Its Americas operations maintained like-for-like sales expansion in the third quarter of around three percent.

CRH has spent around 450 million euros on acquisitions this year. Lee said the group had more potential takeover targets on its radar than a year ago as vendors reluctantly come to market.

"People who have been holding off coming to the market with some opportunties because they have been waiting for better times are now probably realising the recovery is going to be slower and more prolonged than they anticipated."

CRH has a warchest of 1.5 billion euros for acquisitions over the next 18 months. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)