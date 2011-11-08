* Expects to be included in FTSE 100 from mid-December

* Profit guidance around five percent below consensus

* Has more takover targets on its radar vs year ago

* Shares up 5.0 percent (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Nov 8 Irish building materials group CRH expects to join the blue-chip FTSE 100 index in December after moving its primary listing to London to broaden its investor base, overshadowing a disappointing outlook and lifting its shares.

CRH also said on Tuesday it expected 2011 pretax profit, pre-impairments, to rise 20-50 million euros ($27-69 million), or at least 5 percent below the consensus forecast.

"When you break it all down they had a profit warning this morning. So, you would not expect a stock up about five percent on the back of that," said one Dublin-based trader.

"The whole positive move is down to their possible entry to the FTSE which would see buying demand of 50-55 million shares", adding: "The average turnover on a daily basis in Dublin and London is about four million shares".

CRH shares were up 4 percent in both Dublin and London at 1045 GMT, off earlier highs.

From Wednesday, CRH shares in London will be listed in sterling. Chief executive Myles Lee said he expected the group to enter the FTSE 100 index in mid-December after a meeting on the index's membership on Dec. 7.

"We believe that these listing arrangements are in the best long-term interests of CRH and will increase the group's attractiveness to a wider international investor base," Lee told Reuters, adding the group's market value of around 9 billion euros would put it mid-point in the FTSE 100.

The group said its entry into the FTSE 100 would not necessarily mean it would fall out of the Eurostoxx 50, which could potentially cancel some of the gains from joining the London topflight. A handful of companies, such as Unilever , are members of both.

CRH will continue to report and pay dividends in euros and will retain a secondary listing on Dublin's ISEQ index , where it accounts for around a third of the overall market.

Its move to London is a blow to the ISEQ, which has seen trading volumes nosedive and top names disappear on the back of a devastating bank crash.

London accounts for about twice the volume of trade in CRH shares compared to Dublin. A few years ago they were evenly split. Only 20 percent of CRH's investor base is Irish but Lee said the group was committed to its home country.

"We are headquartered here. We are incorporated here. We are still an important component of the ISEQ -- we will have our secondary listing here. We are not leaving the Irish exchange," said Lee.

EUROPE AND MARGINS

A major player in the U.S. market, where it is the leader producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH said EBITDA would be flat for the full-year after the third quarter failed to match the first-half.

"They had an outstanding performance in the first half," said Robert Eason, analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin. "What is coming to the fore is that Europe is slowing, that and a poor performance on the margin front."

Lee said financial turmoil gripping Europe in particular had tempered expectations for the fourth quarter. "Private individuals and companies are taking a more cautious line on investment plans given the turmoil we saw emerge from the euro since the end of July."

Like-for-like sales in Europe rose three percent in the third quarter, a slowdown from 7 percent growth in the first half. Its Americas operations maintained like-for-like sales expansion in the third quarter of around three percent.

CRH has spent around 450 million euros on acquisitions this year. Lee said the group had more potential takeover targets on its radar than a year ago as vendors reluctantly come to market.

"People who have been holding off coming to the market with some opportunties because they have been waiting for better times are now probably realising the recovery is going to be slower and more prolonged than they anticipated."

CRH has a warchest of 1.5 billion euros for acquisitions over the next 18 months. It raised its cost-cutting target for this year to 150 million euros from 136 million previously. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)