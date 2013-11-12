DUBLIN Nov 12 CRH PLC : * Third quarter group like-for-like sales growth of 2 * Third quarter EBITDA 3% ahead of 2012 despite adverse currency translation

effects * EBITDA guidance reiterated: second-half EBITDA expected to be in line with

last year * Additional cost savings identified; programme now expected to deliver savings

of E195 million in 2013 * Cumulative acquisition/development spend of E660 million to end-September * Undertaking detailed assessment of our portfolio to identify businesses which

offer most attractive returns