US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
DUBLIN May 7 CRH PLC : * Europe like-for-like January-April sales are up 10% compared with a
weather-impacted 2013. * EBITDA in H1 expected to be E0.1 billion higher than last year at E0.5
billion * Seven small transactions completed to date in 2014 at a cost of E60 million * We expect second-half EBITDA to be somewhat ahead of last year * Assessing the businesses account for further 10% of our net assets where
returns potential not yet clear
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's Escondida has agreed to meet with its union and made changes to its contract offer, it said on Friday, a move that could herald the first real sign of a breakthrough in a strike at the world's biggest copper mine.
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.