Feb 2 CRH Plc

* Acquisition announcement

* Lafarge/Holcim deal funded by eur 2.0 bln euro cash from balance sheet, new debt and a 9.99% equity placing

* Sees 90m net synergies run rate by year three

* On completion, CRH will be global #3 building materials player

* Around 25% EPS accretive in first full year of ownership

* 2014 EBITDA guidance confirmed to be not less than 1.625 bln euros

* Acquisition will make CRH largest building materials company in central and eastern europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)