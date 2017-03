Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* CRH CEO says Lafarge, Holcim assets it is acquiring performed pretty much in line with expectations in FY results

* CRH CEO says no agreement with any partners on Holcim, Lafarge assets, won't be for months

* CRH CEO says exited 2014 with order books in U.S. Materials business up 10 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)