Feb 26 CRH Plc :

* Improving economic backdrop; US recovery gaining momentum, Europe normalising

* Sales of 18.9 billion euros, 5 pct ahead of 2013; like-for-like sales up 4 pct

* EBITDA up 11 pct to 1,641 million euros; ahead of November guidance

* Dividend per share maintained at 62.5 euro cents

* 0.58 billion euros disposals due to complete in Q1 2015

* In our generally stable markets in Western Europe we expect to see some improvement in overall demand in 2015