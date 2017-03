DUBLIN Feb 26 CRH PLC : * Sales revenue for 2012 at E18.7 billion showed an increase of 3 percent * EBITDA amounted to E1,640 million, a 1 percent decline compared with the

E1,656 million reported for 2011 * Depreciation and amortisation charges amounted to E795 million for 2012 * Operating profit fell 3 percent to E845 million; combined restructuring and

impairment charges of E88 million * Profit before tax of E674 million and earnings per share of 76.5 cent, lower

than last year. * Expects improvements in americas, trading pressures in Europe