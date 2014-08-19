PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Aug 19 CRH PLC : * Like-for-like sales up 5%. * Multi-year divestment programme of c. E1.5 - E2 billion is actively underway. * Says H1 EBITDA 505 million EUR, in line with guidance * Incremental cost savings of E45 million to date in 2014 with full year target
of E100 million on track. * We continue to expect second-half group EBITDA to be somewhat ahead of last
year
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.