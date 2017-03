DUBLIN Aug 20 CRH PLC : * Sales revenue down 3% * EBITDA amounted to E0.4 billion, in line with expectations * The board has decided to maintain the 2013 interim dividend at last year's

level of 18.5c * We expect group EBITDA for the second half of the year to be in line with

last year * Although indicators suggest eurozone may be emerging from recession,

construction activity remains weak * The rate of overall like-for-like revenue decline has continued to moderate

since mid-year * Demand in US residential on upward trajectory, infrastructure activity

continued to be hit by weather in H2